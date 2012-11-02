Brian Williams to Anchor NBC News' Election Night Coverage

Brian Williams will anchor NBC News' Election Night coverage

on Nov. 6 from Democracy Plaza at New York's Rockefeller Center, the network

said Friday.

Meet the Press moderator David Gregory and Today

cohost Savannah Guthrie will join Williams at the anchor desk for coverage,

which runs from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Other correspondents will contribute to the broadcast from

the Nightly News studio including Tom Brokaw, Andrea Mitchell, Lester

Holt, Pete Williams, Chuck Todd, Tamron Hall, Kristen Welker and Peter

Alexander.

Additional correspondents will be spread throughout

battleground states and other key locations.