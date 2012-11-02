Brian Williams to Anchor NBC News' Election Night Coverage
Brian Williams will anchor NBC News' Election Night coverage
on Nov. 6 from Democracy Plaza at New York's Rockefeller Center, the network
said Friday.
Meet the Press moderator David Gregory and Today
cohost Savannah Guthrie will join Williams at the anchor desk for coverage,
which runs from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Other correspondents will contribute to the broadcast from
the Nightly News studio including Tom Brokaw, Andrea Mitchell, Lester
Holt, Pete Williams, Chuck Todd, Tamron Hall, Kristen Welker and Peter
Alexander.
Additional correspondents will be spread throughout
battleground states and other key locations.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.