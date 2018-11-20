Brian Weiss Named President, General Manager at Cooper Media

Brian Weiss has been promoted to president and general manager at Cooper Media, which operates diginets Justice Network and Quest under parent corporation Cooper Holdings. Weiss takes over for Steve Schiffman, who is departing the company.

“We are excited to move forward with a fresh new chapter of leadership,” said Cooper Holdings Chairman Lonnie Cooper in a statement. “We thank Steve for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Weiss joined Cooper Media to launch Justice Network in 2015, most recently serving as VP of strategy and distribution. In this capacity, Weiss helped grow Justice Network’s distribution to more than 75% of U.S. homes, and Quest’s carriage to more than 65% of U.S. homes in less than a year.

Justice Network airs true-crime programming aimed at women 25-54, while Quest airs reality series targeting men, such as Ice Road Truckers: Deadliest Roads, Modern Marvels and Storm Chasers.