Brian Murray Joins Wilkinson Barker Knauer

Brian Murray, a partner in the communications practice of Latham & Watkins in Washington, has moved to Wilkinson Barker Knauer as a partner, continuing to focus on media and telecom regulation, with a specialty in broadband.

It is a good specialty to have given the FCC's focus on the issue.

He will counsel on regulatory compliance and represent clients before the commission.

Murray is currently co-chair of the Federal Communications Bar Association video programming and distribution committee.

“Brian is a terrific addition to our team," said Bryan Tramont, Wilkinson Barker Knauer managing partner.