Brian Billick Joining NFL on Fox

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach Brian Billick is joining NFL on Fox as a game analyst for the 2008 season.

“We have always tried to hire analysts that have a certain presence or confidence -- an edge, if you will -- and Coach Billick is the latest example of our philosophy," said Ed Goren, president and executive producer of Fox Sports, in a statement. "Partner that passion with a tremendous knowledge of the game and you have the makings of a top game analyst."

Billick will appear on NFL on Fox’s Sunday National Football League coverage as part of a two-man team, with a partner to be announced at a later date, and as part of a three-man team with established broadcast partners.