BrewDog Network SVOD Platform Premieres Aug. 27

The BrewDog Network, an SVOD platform featuring the latest in beer and the lifestyle surrounding the sudsy stuff, debuts Aug. 27. James Watt and Martin Dickie, co-founders of craft brewery BrewDog, are behind the service, which costs $4.99 a month. Watt and Dickie hosted Brew Dogs on Esquire Network for three seasons.

The streaming network is available on Android, iOS and online. For a peek at the programming, click this link.

“After Brew Dogs got cancelled, we didn’t want to sit around in our underpants, crying into a tub of ice cream,” said Watt. “So we decided the only thing to do would be to build our own TV network. This is a genuine move to take the video-on-demand revolution to a new level. Driven by true passion and enthusiasm, we are doing exactly what we did with craft beer; raising standards and eyebrows in equal measure.”

BrewDog is based in Columbus.

“Just as Netflix has pioneered mainstream streaming services, The BrewDog Network will be the first globally-recognized, passion-focused platform,” Watt continued. “We believe craft beer can be the inspiration for the most popular content on the internet – maybe even more popular than videos of cats falling off walls or celebrity sex tapes.”

The BrewDog Network will feature hundreds of hours of curated programming focused on craft beer, cocktails, food, travel, comedy, game shows, documentaries and more. That includes William Shatner’s Brown Bag Wine Tasting and comedian Zane Lamprey’s beer travel show Drinking Made Easy.

There will be 14 original series at launch. The BrewDog Show is a reinvention of Watt and Dickie’s former TV show, with the pair “taking on the world one beer at a time.” Are You Smarter Than a Drunk Person sees a trivia competitor face off against a genius who is not sober. Alison Becker, formerly of Parks and Recreation, hosts. Four Sheets features comedian Zane Lamprey and Business Punks is a docu-series that sees Watt “going one-on-one with fellow rulebreakers and business misfits who have clawed their way to success.”

BrewDog created the beer Small Screen Hero to coincide with the network’s launch.

Chris Burke is general manager of The BrewDog Network and Jared Cotton is head of creative. Both are from Redtail Media. The four founders are pictured above: from left, Martin Dickie, Jared Cotton, James Watt and Chris Burke.