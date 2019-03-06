BrewDog Network Rebrands to DrinkTV
The BrewDog Network, an SVOD platform offering beer news and happenings, has changed its name to DrinkTV as it adds a wider variety of potent potables to the beer channel’s content mix. The network launched Aug. 27.
James Watt and Martin Dickie, co-founders of Columbus craft brewery BrewDog, are behind the service. The pair hosted Brew Dogs on Esquire Network for three seasons.
The rebrand involves a price change. BrewDog Network costed $4.99 a month, and DrinkTV will be $2.99 monthly.
“Since we at BrewDog & Redtail Media launched our digital network last year, our goal has always been to become the go-to destination for content celebrating all the best in drinks culture,” the network told subscribers. “And while craft beer will always remain a huge part of that, we quickly realized how integral the worlds of spirits, mixology, wine, travel and adventure are in our content.”
