Brett Favre Decides On Al Michaels Interview
By Ben Grossman
Many football fans will say they knew all along Brett Favre
would return to the Minnesota Vikings after the initial phase of training camp
broke, and it appears NBC Sports might have had the same hunch.
NBC is set to carry the Minnesota Vikings-San Francisco
49ers preseason game this Sunday night, expected to be Favre's first preseason
action after announcing Wednesday he was returning (again) to the NFL.
And NBC will leverage the hype by airing an interview with
Favre at halftime. The chat will be conducted by NBC's six-time Emmy Award
winner Al Michaels.
