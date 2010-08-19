Brett Favre Decides On Al Michaels Interview

Many football fans will say they knew all along Brett Favre

would return to the Minnesota Vikings after the initial phase of training camp

broke, and it appears NBC Sports might have had the same hunch.

NBC is set to carry the Minnesota Vikings-San Francisco

49ers preseason game this Sunday night, expected to be Favre's first preseason

action after announcing Wednesday he was returning (again) to the NFL.

And NBC will leverage the hype by airing an interview with

Favre at halftime. The chat will be conducted by NBC's six-time Emmy Award

winner Al Michaels.