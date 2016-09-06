Brent Musburger to Receive Vin Scully Award From WFUV

ESPN and SEC Network college football announcer Brent Musburger will receive the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting from Fordham University’s WFUV Radio.

Musburger will receive the award Nov. 9 at “On the Record: A Celebration of Achievement in News and Sports Broadcasting,” a benefit for WFUV, at Fordham Law School in New York. The award is named for Fordham alum Scully, who is in his 67th and final season as the broadcast voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

At the same event, CBS News 60 Minutes correspondent Lesley Stahl will receive the Charles Osgood Award for Excellence in Broadcast Journalism. Osgood, another Fordham/WFUV alumnus, is stepping down this month after 22 years as anchor of CBS Sunday Morning.