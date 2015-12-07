Brent Mitchell Upped at E!, Esquire

Brent Mitchell, VP of marketing advertising and digital/social for E! and Esquire Network, has been named senior VP, consumer marketing for both networks.

He will be in charge of branding and marketing for all new and existing series, as well as media planning and agency management.

He joined the networks in 2014 from Old Navy, where he had been senior director of marketing, advertising and media.

Mitchell led the marketing campaign for E!'s high-profile I Am Cait docuseries about Caitlyn Jenner, as well as network staples E! News and Live from the Red Carpet.

Mitchell reports to Jen Neal, executive VP, marketing, for E! and Esquire.