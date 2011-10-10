'Breaking Bad' Season Four Finale Draws 1.9M Viewers

AMC's Breaking Bad aired

its fourth season finale on Sunday night, drawing 1.9 million total viewers, up 22% from the third season's conclusion. The episode also earned a 1.4 HH rating.

The finale also drew 2.9 million total viewers and 1.8 million adults 18-49 across its

airings in three timeslots at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Breaking Bad

has averaged 1.9 million viewers in its fourth season, up 23% over season

three, giving the show the highest growth for any drama series on basic cable.