'Breaking Bad' Returns to Series High 2.9 Million

The season five premiere of AMC's Breaking Bad was

the drama's most-watched episode ever, drawing 2.9 million viewers on Sunday at

10 p.m., according to Nielsen.

BreakingBadimproved 14% over its season four debut

in total viewers and was up 34% in adults 18-49 to 1.9 million viewers and up

28% in adults 25-54 to 1.8 million viewers.

For the night, the episode averaged 3.5 million total

viewers when combined with its 11:30 p.m. replay.

Breaking Bad is embarking on its final season, with

the final eight episodes of the Bryan Cranston drama set to bow in summer 2013.