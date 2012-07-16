'Breaking Bad' Returns to Series High 2.9 Million
The season five premiere of AMC's Breaking Bad was
the drama's most-watched episode ever, drawing 2.9 million viewers on Sunday at
10 p.m., according to Nielsen.
BreakingBadimproved 14% over its season four debut
in total viewers and was up 34% in adults 18-49 to 1.9 million viewers and up
28% in adults 25-54 to 1.8 million viewers.
For the night, the episode averaged 3.5 million total
viewers when combined with its 11:30 p.m. replay.
Breaking Bad is embarking on its final season, with
the final eight episodes of the Bryan Cranston drama set to bow in summer 2013.
