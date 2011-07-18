‘Breaking Bad' Return Hits Series Highs

AMC's Breaking Bad hit a series high in its season four premiere Sunday night, drawing 2.6 million total viewers at 10 p.m. for its return from a long hiatus.

That viewership total was up 32% from the season three debut in March 2010. Breaking Bad also posted highs in the key demos, with 1.4 million in both adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, an increase of 21% and 26%, respectively.

It was also AMC's second-highest premiere in the key adult demos ever, behind last fall's The Walking Dead.

Additionally, the episode's 1.8 household rating grew 30% versus last year's premiere.