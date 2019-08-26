‘Breaking Bad’ Movie on Netflix Oct. 11

Netflix will stream an original Breaking Bad movie Oct. 11, the story centered on Jesse Pinkman, the frenetic meth cook played by Aaron Paul. The movie is entitled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Vince Gilligan, creator of the Breaking Bad TV series, wrote and directed the film.

The series ran on AMC from 2008 to 2013. The NY Times said AMC is likely to run the movie after its Netflix premiere.

The film is shot in Albuquerque. It has not been announced if Bryant Cranston, who played Walter White in the TV series, will appear in El Camino.

When the series concluded, White saved his former partner Pinkman from an Aryan Brotherhood gang. Pinkman sped off in a stolen El Camino.

AMC airs the Breaking Bad spinoff, Better Call Saul.