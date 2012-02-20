‘Breaking Bad,' ‘Modern Family,' ‘Homeland' Win at WGAAwards
The Writers Guild of America presented its Writers Guild
Awards Sunday night during simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles,
and several TV series saw multiple wins -- AMC's Breaking Bad, ABC's Modern
Family, Showtime's Homeland and PBS' Frontline.
Breaking Bad won for both best drama series and best
episodic drama for the "Box Cutter" episode, the latter award which it shared
with Homeland for its episode "The Good Soldier." The Showtime drama also took
the ward for best new series.
Perennial award-winner Modern Family took the nod for best
comedy series and episodic comedy for the "Caught in the Act" episode penned by
series creator Steve Levitan and Jeffrey Richman.
HBO took both long form categories, notching wins for Cinema
Verite (long form original) and Too Big To Fail (long form adapted).
Comedy Central's The Colbert Report won for best
comedy/variety series, while ABC's After the Academy Awards got the nod for the
best of comedy/variety among music, awards, or tribute specials.
In animation, Fox's The Simpsons took the honor for the
episode "Homer the Father" and the Nickelodeon series Supah Ninjas won for best
of children's episodic and specials.
Frontline swept all three news and documentary categories: "Wiki
Secrets" won for best documentary other than current events, "Educating
Sergeant Pantze" took the win in the regularly scheduled, bulletin or breaking
news field, and "Doctor Hot Spot" won the award for news - analysis, feature or
commentary.
