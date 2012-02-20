‘Breaking Bad,' ‘Modern Family,' ‘Homeland' Win at WGAAwards

The Writers Guild of America presented its Writers Guild

Awards Sunday night during simultaneous ceremonies in New York and Los Angeles,

and several TV series saw multiple wins -- AMC's Breaking Bad, ABC's Modern

Family, Showtime's Homeland and PBS' Frontline.

Breaking Bad won for both best drama series and best

episodic drama for the "Box Cutter" episode, the latter award which it shared

with Homeland for its episode "The Good Soldier." The Showtime drama also took

the ward for best new series.

Perennial award-winner Modern Family took the nod for best

comedy series and episodic comedy for the "Caught in the Act" episode penned by

series creator Steve Levitan and Jeffrey Richman.

HBO took both long form categories, notching wins for Cinema

Verite (long form original) and Too Big To Fail (long form adapted).

Comedy Central's The Colbert Report won for best

comedy/variety series, while ABC's After the Academy Awards got the nod for the

best of comedy/variety among music, awards, or tribute specials.

In animation, Fox's The Simpsons took the honor for the

episode "Homer the Father" and the Nickelodeon series Supah Ninjas won for best

of children's episodic and specials.

Frontline swept all three news and documentary categories: "Wiki

Secrets" won for best documentary other than current events, "Educating

Sergeant Pantze" took the win in the regularly scheduled, bulletin or breaking

news field, and "Doctor Hot Spot" won the award for news - analysis, feature or

commentary.