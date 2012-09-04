'Breaking Bad' Midseason Finale Draws 2.8M

AMC's midseason finale of Breaking Bad averaged 2.8

million viewers on Sunday, just 100,000 fewer than the series-high2.9 million that tuned in for show's fifth season premiere in July.

The 2012 finale was up 47% over the final episode of 2011.

In key demos, Sunday's episode drew 1.7 million adults 18-49 and 1.5 million

adults 25-54. For the first eight episodes of Breaking Bad's final

season, the show averaged 2.6 million total viewers, and 1.6 million adults

18-49 and adults 25-54.

Breaking Bad returns with the series' final eight

episodes next summer.