'Breaking Bad' Midseason Finale Draws 2.8M
AMC's midseason finale of Breaking Bad averaged 2.8
million viewers on Sunday, just 100,000 fewer than the series-high2.9 million that tuned in for show's fifth season premiere in July.
The 2012 finale was up 47% over the final episode of 2011.
In key demos, Sunday's episode drew 1.7 million adults 18-49 and 1.5 million
adults 25-54. For the first eight episodes of Breaking Bad's final
season, the show averaged 2.6 million total viewers, and 1.6 million adults
18-49 and adults 25-54.
Breaking Bad returns with the series' final eight
episodes next summer.
