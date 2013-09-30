'Breaking Bad' Finale Generates 5.5 million Facebook Interactions

The

last episode of Breaking Bad produced

extensive social media traffic on Sept. 29, with some three million users

producing some 5.5 million posts and interactions related to the show on

Facebook.





The

activity built on already extensive Facebook activity around the show during

its 5th season. Prior

to the finale, 11.14 million unique users had posted material, shared content,

liked, mentioned or otherwise interacted with the show on Facebook.





No

detailed breakdowns for the finale are yet available but New Mexico, where the series

was shot, had the highest percent of monthly active users mentioning Breaking Bad in the run-up to the show's

final episode. It was followed by New York, Arizona, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.





In

the run-up to the finale, the U.S. had the highest

percent of monthly active users mentioning the show, followed by Canada, the U.K., Australia and Israel.

