'Breaking Bad' Finale Draws Record 10.6 Million Viewers

Following record ratings for its final episodes this season, Breaking Bad bested itself again on Sunday with its series finale delivering 10.3 million viewers at 9 p.m. on AMC, according to Nielsen.

Viewership for the 75-minute finale included 6.7 million adults 18-49 bidding farewell to Walter White a week after Breaking Bad took home its first Emmy for outstanding drama series.

Overall, the ratings were up a staggering 300% over last year's finale. Compared to its penultimate episode last Sunday which drew 6.6 million viewers, the finale grew 56% among total viewers.

An expanded one-hour Talking Bad aftershow at 10:15 p.m. drew 4.4 million viewers and 2.9 million adults 18-49.

AMC has already reached a deal for a Breaking Bad spinoff based on the dram's Saul Goodman character from creator Vince Gilligan and series writer/producer Peter Gould.