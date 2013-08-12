‘Breaking Bad' Doubles Audience to 5.9 Million Viewers in Final Premiere

AMC's Breaking Bad

hit a series high for the first of its final eight episodes on Sunday night, drawing

5.9 million total viewers at 9 p.m., more than double the haul for the show's

season five premiere last summer.

The episode also drew 3.3 million adults 25-54 and 3.6

million adults 18-49, up 81% and 87% from its last premiere, respectively. The

18-49 delivery makes it second only to AMC's The Walking Dead in the key demo across all of cable.

The record viewership helped launch new drama Low Winter Sun to 2.5 million total

viewers at 10 p.m. as well as 1.4 million adults 18-49 and 1.3 million adults

25-54. That was down considerably from the 4.4 million viewers who watched the

premiere of AMC's last drama launch Hell

on Wheels, which premiered out of The

Walking Dead, and just below the 2.7 million viewers who watched The Killing premiere in April 2011.

The Breaking Bad

after-show Talking Bad averaged 1.2

million viewers, 679,000 adults 18-49 and 672,000 adults 25-54 at 11 p.m.

On Saturday, the two-hour third season premiere of Hell on Wheels drew 2.5 million total

viewers, up 2% from its season two debut on a new night.