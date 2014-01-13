'Breaking Bad,' 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Top Winners at 2014 Golden Globes

Breaking Bad's victory tour started off with a pair of Golden Globes.

The AMC drama took home the best drama award at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night. Breaking Bad's star Bryan Cranston also won for best actor in a drama.

Broadcast flexed its comedy muscle by sweeping the category, led by Brooklyn Nine-Nine's two wins for best comedy and best comedy actor for Andy Samberg. Parks & Recreation's Amy Poehler won best actress.

In what was a varied list of winners, AMC, Fox and HBO lead all the networks with two wins apiece. HBO's Behind the Candelabra took home Globes for best TV movie/miniseries and best actor in TV movie/miniseries for star Michael Douglas.

Rounding out the movie/miniseries category was Mad Men's Elizabeth Moss winning best actress for Sundance miniseries Top of the Lake. The supporting actor and actress awards went to Jacqueline Bisset (Starz's Dancing on the Edge) and Jon Voight (Showtime's Ray Donovan).

Netflix won its first ever Golden Globe (and its most significant award win) when Robin Wright took the best actress in a drama win for House of Cards.