'Breaking Amish' Finale Draws 3.8 Million Watchers
The season one finale of TLC's Breaking Amish drew 3.8 million total viewers on Sunday at 9 p.m.,
capping off a season as the network's most-watched freshman series ever.
At 10 p.m., the reunion special Breaking Amish: The Shunning Truth - Part One averaged 3.9 million
total viewers, TLC's most-watched telecast so far in 2012.
Overall, season one of Breaking
Amish averaged 3.2 million total viewers and was the net's highest-rated
series in key women's demos since What
Not to Wear in 2003.
Part two of the reunion special airs Sunday, Nov. 18 at 10
p.m.
