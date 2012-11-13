'Breaking Amish' Finale Draws 3.8 Million Watchers

The season one finale of TLC's Breaking Amish drew 3.8 million total viewers on Sunday at 9 p.m.,

capping off a season as the network's most-watched freshman series ever.

At 10 p.m., the reunion special Breaking Amish: The Shunning Truth - Part One averaged 3.9 million

total viewers, TLC's most-watched telecast so far in 2012.

Overall, season one of Breaking

Amish averaged 3.2 million total viewers and was the net's highest-rated

series in key women's demos since What

Not to Wear in 2003.

Part two of the reunion special airs Sunday, Nov. 18 at 10

p.m.