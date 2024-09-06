Brazil Hosts First-Ever NFL Game, Packers-Eagles, Sept. 6 on Peacock

Brazil hosts its first-ever NFL game, as the Green Bay Packers play the Philadelphia Eagles in São Paulo Friday, September 6. Peacock streams the game, which happens at Arena Corinthians, and notes how it is the NFL’s first opening weekend Friday game since 1970.

Kickoff takes place at 8:15 ET.

Peacock will stream all Sunday Night Football games on NBC. On Sunday, September 8, it’s the Los Angeles Rams versus the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, September 15, it’s the Chicago Bears versus the Houston Texans, and September 22 features the Kansas City Chiefs against the Atlanta Falcons.

Peacock Premium costs $7.99 a month.

Peacock had the January 13 wild card playoff game, with the Chiefs taking down the Miami Dolphins, and 23 million viewers tuning in.

The 2024-2025 season kicked off with the Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens on NBC September 5. The Super Bowl champs, the Chiefs, got the 27-20 win.