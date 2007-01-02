Bravo's Top Chef Still Hot

Bravo picked up its cooking reality series Top Chef for a third season. Casting for season three is scheduled to begin this month in Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, New York and San Francisco.



The Wednesday night series has performed 56% better in second season, which has five remaining episodes, than in its first, averaging 1.22 million total viewers over season one's 786,000.



The show is an unscripted competition for chefs and is hosted by Padma Lakshmi.



