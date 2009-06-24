Bravo’s 'Real Housewives Of New Jersey' Reunion Boosts 'NYC Prep' Premiere

Part one of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion special was the highest rated reunion show in the Real Housewives franchise history Tuesday night. The ladies of New Jersey also provided a solid launching pad for the kids across the Hudson River, as the premiere of NYC Prep performed strongly in its debut.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Watch What Happens drew 2.89 million viewers, including 2.03 million P18-49 from its 9-10 p.m. timeslot Tuesday June 23. Part two will air Thursday, June 25 at 9 p.m.

The premiere of NYC Prep drew 1.23 million total viewers including 815,000 P18-49. Bravo often replays its originals heavily throughout the week, which often leads to its programs building viewership over time.

NYC Prep will move to its 9 p.m. Tuesday timeslot June 30.