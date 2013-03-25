Bravo's 'Married to Medicine' Debuts as Net's TopNon-Spinoff Series
The premiere of new Bravo series Married to Medicine
averaged 1.9 million total viewers on Sunday at 9 p.m., according to Nielsen,
the network's best launch since Bethenny Getting Married? in June 2010.
It was also the network's most-watched non-spinoff series
debut ever in both total viewers and adults 18-49, drawing 1.2 million viewers
in the key demo.
Married to Medicine follows the lives of six Atlanta women who are
doctors or wives of doctors. It is produced by FremantleMedia North America.
