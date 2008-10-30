Bravo's ‘Inside the Actors Studio’ Partners With Infiniti

Bravo announced Thursday it will partner exclusively with automaker Infiniti for the upcoming 15th season of Inside the Actors Studio hosted by James Lipton.



The multi-platform deal is the first of its kind for the Emmy Award winning series and will allow the show to fully revamp its website and on-air broadcasts. There will be a new show opening and guests will be asked an “Infiniti fan question.”



“Infiniti is always searching for opportunities to build extensive and meaningful partnerships which allow us to engage consumers through their individual passions and creativity,” said Ben Poore, VPof Marketing for Infiniti. “This multi-platform, integrated program provides us an avenue to reach an affluent, engaged and influential target in line with Infiniti buyers. We are proud to be involved with such a highly successful and acclaimed show as Inside the Actors Studio.”



The new season of Inside the Actors Studio kicks off Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. with actress Goldie Hawn.