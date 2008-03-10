Bravo's Amy Introcaso-Davis Moves to Oxygen

Bravo's Amy Introcaso-Davis was named to a senior programming role at sister NBC Universal cable network Oxygen.

She joins women-focused Oxygen Media as senior vice president of original programming and development, reporting to Bravo/Oxygen president Lauren Zalaznick. She was senior VP of development and production at Bravo and, earlier in her career, headed series development and production at Lifetime Television, cable's largest women-targeting network.

The appointment brings another Bravo veteran to Oxygen's senior staff. Bravo marketing and digital chief Jason Klarman was named Oxygen's general manager in January, and he subsequently brought over Jane Olsen as senior VP, marketing and brand strategy.

While Klarman is tasked with overseeing Oxygen's day-to-day operations, as well as marketing, digital, communications and sales strategy, Introcaso-Davis will develop and produce the network's original programming.

The Oxygen programming-chief slot has been a question mark since NBCU acquired the women's network in November for $875 million. Oxygen's then-head of programming, Debby Beece, resigned right before the acquisition was completed.

While at Bravo, Introcaso-Davis reported to programming/production executive VP Frances Berwick, who was recently promoted to Bravo's GM slot after 12 years with the network.

Introcaso-Davis joined Bravo in 2002 before Cablevision Systems sold the network to NBCU, and she was upped from VP to senior VP, development and production in October 2006 to oversee East and West Coast development.

She played a key role in bringing Bravo Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and later developed and executive-produced series including Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, Tim Gunn's Guide to Style, ShowBiz Momsand Dads, Tabloid Wars and Celebrity Poker Showdown. She also developed The Real Housewives shows, Flipping Out, The Millionaire Matchmaker and others.

While Bravo was still controlled by Cablevision, Introcaso-Davis also oversaw interstitial programming for Cablevision's The Independent Film Channel. Prior to that, she headed series development and production at Lifetime, oversaw primetime programming development and casting at Fox and held key casting positions at CBS, Marsha Kleinman and Associates and Playwrights Horizons.

"Amy is a trend-finder and the shows she launches are heat-seekers," Zalaznick said in a statement. "Amy's understanding of the television brands she represents is unparalleled. She's got the golden touch and will be a great leader for the Oxygen team."