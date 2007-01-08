Bravo, YouTube Partner on Real Housewives Promo

Bravo is teaming with YouTube to promote season two of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The network will stream the show's first episode on YouTube starting Jan. 11 and is also using the viral video site for a promotional contest.



Bravo's The Real Housewives YouTube channel is inviting "real housewives" to upload video of their own "dramatic" stories. One winner, selected by Bravo and announced the week of Feb.12, will get an appearance on the channel, their video story featured on BravoTV.com and a trip to L.A. or New York for a photo shoot for Star magazine.



Bravo will start streaming season two's first episode on YouTube a week before the show runs on TV Jan. 16, the first time a network has made a full series episode available on YouTube, Bravo says. The Real Housewives YouTube channel will also feature select videos from the contest, a recap of season one and clips of upcoming episodes.