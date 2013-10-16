Bravo Ups Dees to VP of Development

Bravo Media has promoted Christy Dees to VP of development, the network announced Wednesday.

Dees will develop new original series for Bravo in her new role, as well as serve as executive producer on the upcoming docu-series, Thicker Than Water.

Dees was previously director of development for Bravo Media and has helped to develop Shahs of Sunset, Newlyweds: The First Year, Interior Therapy with Jeff Lewis, as well as the upcoming Game of Crowns, and City Sisters.

"Christy's impeccable understanding of the Bravo brand coupled with her infectious passion for reality television have earned her a winning track record in her three year's here," said Lara Spotts, VP, Development, Bravo. "We can't wait to see where Christy takes us as a VP."