Bravo Ups Brewer to Vice President, Program Strategy and Acquisitions
Bravo Media has promoted David Brewer to the newly
created position of vice president, program strategy and acquisitions.
Brewer, who previously served as director, strategic
program planning, will now supervise the Bravo program planning department,
including linear and digital program, series rollout planning and acquisitions.
He will also work closely with the development, program operations, production,
digital, ad sales, research, communications, promos, marketing and finance
departments for program opportunities on various NBCU platforms.
Brewer will continue to report to Jerry Leo, who was also
recently promoted to executive vice president, program strategy and production.
"David has quickly emerged as an extraordinary
leader with an incredible vision and passion for programming," said Leo.
"His scheduling expertise and extensive knowledge of the Bravo brand
will be invaluable as the network continues to evolve and increase our original
programming."
