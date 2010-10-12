Bravo Unveils New Development Slate

Bravo revealed a new development slate on Tuesday, set to include docu-dramas and character-driven projects focused on food, fashion, design and pop culture. The announcement came from Bravo VP of Development Eli Lehrer.

"Our diverse new development slate reflects Bravo's continual commitment to develop and showcase a wide range of creative content, and these docu-dramas feature fascinating individuals whose lives we think will resonate with our audience," Lehrer said. "I am extremely excited about our new projects that will allow us to continue to evolve and reinforce Bravo's pop culture brand with more watercooler hits."

Series in development include Dean's List (working title), following the pursuits of stylist Dean Banowetz in Hollywood, The Chris March Project (working title), a look at the life of Project Runway alum Chris March, Roblé & Co (working title), following Chef Roblé Ali and Thicker Than Water (working title), which explores the lives of a tight-knit, multi-generational family.



Dean's List is executive produced by Scott Stone for Stone & Co. Entertainment and Adam Rosenblatt, Christian Horner, and Jamie Rosenblatt for H2R Entertainment.



The Chris March Project is executive produced by Matt Westmore and Noah Scheinmann for Matt Westmore Media and No Regrets Entertainment.



Roblé & Co is executive produced by Peter Franchella, Aaron Rothman, and Al Szymanski for Red Line Films.



Thicker Than Water is executive produced by Kimberly Cowin and John Ehrhard for Pink Sneakers.