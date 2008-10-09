Bravo TV Launches Online Fashion Store

Bravo has launched Shop by Bravo, a new online store that includes fashion and accessories designed by some of the network’s most popular talent.Featuring interactive fashion shows and interviews with the designers, the site showcases jewelry by True Faith, The Real Housewives of New York City Ramona Singer's line; as well as fashions by Project Runway contestants Chloe Dao, Kara Janx, Laura Bennett, Malan Breton and Emmett McCarthy. A spokeswoman for the channel said the new site’s sale of Runway gear is not expected to be affected by the



ongoing court case

regarding the show’s proposed move to the Lifetime Television network.The store can be accessed through the Bravo TV Website and is online now.Link: