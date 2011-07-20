Bravo Teams With Seacrest for Show About Persian Socialites

Bravo is partnering with Ryan Seacrest Productions on a

docu-series about the opulent lifestyle of a group of young Persian-American

friends in Los Angeles.

Tentatively titled Shahs

of Sunset, the series follows the socialites as they balance work with shopping

sprees on Rodeo Drive and traditional family feasts. Seacrest will serve as

executive producer on the series.

"The Persian American community in Los Angeles is a

perfect fit for Bravo's next great docu-series. The group of friends featured

in our show are colorful, affluent, and fun," said Andy Cohen, executive

VP of original programming and development for Bravo. "Ryan and his

team understand what our viewers want to see and when they brought us this

group we responded immediately. There's not a show like it on TV."