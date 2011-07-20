Bravo Teams With Seacrest for Show About Persian Socialites
Bravo is partnering with Ryan Seacrest Productions on a
docu-series about the opulent lifestyle of a group of young Persian-American
friends in Los Angeles.
Tentatively titled Shahs
of Sunset, the series follows the socialites as they balance work with shopping
sprees on Rodeo Drive and traditional family feasts. Seacrest will serve as
executive producer on the series.
"The Persian American community in Los Angeles is a
perfect fit for Bravo's next great docu-series. The group of friends featured
in our show are colorful, affluent, and fun," said Andy Cohen, executive
VP of original programming and development for Bravo. "Ryan and his
team understand what our viewers want to see and when they brought us this
group we responded immediately. There's not a show like it on TV."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.