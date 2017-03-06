Bravo Teams With Mashable on ‘Love U’ Digital Video Series

Bravo Media and Mashable on Monday are launching an original digital video series called Love U, which takes a scientific look at affairs of the heart.

The series is the second created under a joint production deal between the NBCUniversal network and the online content company.

Love U is comprised of six episodes hosted by Dr. Roshini Raj. Dr. Raj will look at how science explains the feelings associated with falling in and out of love.

Among the subjects tackled by the series are how bad breakups cause physical pain, the physiology behind having butterflies in your stomach, and why playing hard to get actually works.

The series is unique because it isn’t connected to other Bravo properties, but it fits into the network’s "personal space” destination and introduces Dr. Raj to the Bravo audience.



Episodes are available on BravoTV.com and Mashable.com.

The first series created jointly by Bravo and Mashable, The Real Housekids, was a comedy featuring children recreating classic scenes from the Housewives franchise. The Real Housekids has generated 4.5 million total streams since it premiered last year.

Two more short-form original video series are expected to launch later this year as part of the agreement.

Bravo and Mashable announced their deal to develop digital series together last March.