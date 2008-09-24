Bravo Taps Viles for New Media
By Alex Weprin
Bravo tapped Aimee Viles as vice president of new media, the network said Wednesday.
Viles had been director of creative services at Ensequence, a provider of Internet-TV products and services.
In her new role, Viles will be responsible for supervising Bravo’s new-media department, including wireless, interactive TV, gaming and other emerging areas.
She will report to Lisa Hsia, Bravo’s senior VP of digital and new-media strategy.
