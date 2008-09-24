Bravo Taps Viles for New Media

Bravo tapped Aimee Viles as vice president of new media, the network said Wednesday.

Viles had been director of creative services at Ensequence, a provider of Internet-TV products and services.

In her new role, Viles will be responsible for supervising Bravo’s new-media department, including wireless, interactive TV, gaming and other emerging areas.

She will report to Lisa Hsia, Bravo’s senior VP of digital and new-media strategy.