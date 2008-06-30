Bravo Taps Bekkedahl

Barbara Bekkedahl joined Bravo as vice president, Bravo Sales.

She will oversee Bravo sales offices on the East and West coasts, as well as Chicago and Detroit.

Bekkedahl comes to the NBC Universal-owned channel from Gospel Music Channel, where she had been senior VP of advertising. Her background includes stints at Family Channel, Comedy Central and ad agencies Lintas & BBDO.

Also joining Bravo, reporting to Bekkedahl, is Jim Keller, who will be director, East Coast sales. He had been a national account executive with NBC Sports and Olympic Sales.