Bravo Taking Season Three of Top Chef on the Road

Bravo is taking the third season of reality cooking show Top Chef, set in Miami, on the road for the season finale.

Part one of the season finale will take the finalists to Aspen, Colo., for their final challenge. For part two of the finale, the finalists and judges will travel to Chicago, which will host the next season of Chef, where the winner will be announced live -- a first for the series.

Bravo will pair the Top Chef finale with reality competition series Better Half. Hosted by Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Susie Essman, Better Half features the spouses or mates of trained professionals teaching their “better half” how to do their jobs. Each episode will feature two couples, and the novices from each will compete against one another to see what they have learned from their partner. Appropriately, the first episode will feature battling chefs.

Part one of the Top Chef finale will air Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. The live season finale will air Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. Better Half will make its series debut following the Chef finale at 11 p.m.