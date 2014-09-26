Bravo Takes Over ‘Shahs of Sunset’ from RSP

Bravo has taken over production duties on the upcoming season of unscripted series Shahs of Sunset. Ryan Seacrest Productions, which had oversight of production, will continue to serve as an executive producer on the series but will no longer be responsible for its production.

Post-production on Shahs stopped earlier this month when the show’s editors went on strike seeking a union contract via IATSE.

“Bravo is assuming control of production of Season 4 of Shahs of Sunset from Ryan Seacrest Productions,” the network said in a statement.

The move could open the door for Bravo to hire non-union editors to finish the season—though the network has indicated that no decisions have been made regarding the future of the show. The premiere of season 4 had been scheduled for Oct. 13 but was delayed earlier this month.

“Bravo controls the rights to Shahs of Sunset, and as a result, makes all final decisions regarding production and budgetary matters,” Ryan Seacrest Productions said in a statement. “Ryan Seacrest Productions (RSP) has deferred to the network’s decision for Bravo to assume all remaining production duties on Shahs of Sunset. RSP will be unable to continue working with the editors that were previously engaged on this production. We appreciate the passion, commitment and contributions these editors made to the fourth season of Shahs of Sunset, and we’re extremely proud of [the] show, and applaud all the great work that the cast, producers and crew have made to date.”