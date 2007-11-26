Bravo Spins Off Real Housewives of Orange County Pilot

Bravo is spinning off a pilot from its Real Housewives of Orange Countyreality series starring one of the ex-wives, Jo De La Rosa.

The pilot will be shot in December and will focus on the dating life of the 20-something Peruvian, who co-starred in the first two seasons as the newcomer to town but has not been in the current third season after moving to Los Angeles to chase a singing career.

The pilot is being produced by Evolution Film & Tape, which co-produces the original. Douglas Ross, Gregory Stewart and Kathleen French are executive producers.

Housewives has been a solid performer for Bravo Tuesdays at 10 p.m. Last week's episode drew nearly 1 million viewers, about 350,000 more than the network averaged in primetime for the week, according to Nielsen Media Research.