Bravo’s ‘WWHL’ Plans Week of Live Activity on Social Nets

Bravo is going extra social for a week with its Watch What Happens Live late-night talk show.

WWHL is already televised live. During the week of May 7, host Andy Cohen and guests including Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Jim Parsons and Diane Lane will also be live on social, bringing his guests to viewers on a different social platform each night.

The network has formed unique and groundbreaking collaborations with Reddit, Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook that will allow users to stream the program, engage with the show and interact with other fans for five consecutive evenings.

The social activity is designed to help Bravo highlight the live aspect of its show and for the social platforms to showcase their livestreaming capabilities in a creative ways.

Though most networks are searching for ways to monetize their social activities, there are no sponsors involved in these social activations.

On Sunday, Cohen and his guests Gabourey Sidibe and Kim Zolciak-Biermann will participate in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) Q&A. This has only been done live once before in 2013, with one of the Reddit co-founders. Cohen and his guests will be the first celebrities to participate.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Bravo and Andy Cohen on this after-show special on Reddit’s thriving r/television community,” said Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit.

The best questions and commentary will be up voted for people to see on screen. Bravo “is tapping into a unique opportunity to connect with fans as they discuss the show. We're stoked to be that home of authentic conversation,” Ohanian said.

Monday is Snapchat day, and the show is setting up a real live Snapchat Playhouse with funny props standing in for the effects one gets with Snapchat lenses. Guests Jim Parsons and Diane Lane will re-enact a scene from one of Lane's films, using the Snapchat props.

Guests Christopher Meloni and Patti Lupone will be guests on Tuesday as the show live streams on Twitter. Twitter has only livestreamed major events like the Super Bowl and Oscars previously. This is the first time for a late-night talk show.

A WWHL after-show is on Instagram Live Wednesday. Guests Carole Radziwill and Anthony Atamanuik will take part in a live “after party,” interacting with social influencers. During the Instagram broadcast, partygoers will pose unrehearsed questions to Cohen and his guests. Fans invited to attend the show will be asked to share their WWHL experience on their platforms in real time.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, stars of the film Snatched, turn the tables on Cohen on Facebook Live, asking the host the tough questions.

The five-night social campaign was created in partnership with advertising agency 360i to promote the live quality of Watch What Happens Live.