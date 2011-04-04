Bravo Renews 'Watch What Happens: Live'

Bravo has greenlit a fifth season of its late night series

Watch What Happens: Live hosted by

Andy Cohen.

The show will celebrate its 100th episode on

Thursday, April 7, airing after the season four premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Cast members Jill Zarin and Ramona Singer will join Cohen in the studio for the

special episode.

WWHL began as an

online talk show in 2007 from Cohen, who is also Bravo's president of original

programming and development. It is averaging 1.6 million total viewers and 1

million adults 18-49 in its current season, according to Nielsen Research.

Season five is slated to begin in September 2011.