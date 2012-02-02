Bravo Renews 'Top Chef' for Tenth Season

Bravo has renewed its Emmy Award-winning series Top Chef, currently airing its ninth season, the network announced Thursday.

Beginning Feb. 21, Bravo will hold open calls for chefs interested in competing in the culinary series' next season. They will be held in cities across the U.S., starting New York and continuing in Denver, Atlanta, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles.

Top Chef is produced by Magical Elves, with Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz serving as executive producers.