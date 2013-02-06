Bravo Renews 'Top Chef' for Season 11

Bravo's Top Chef has been picked up for an 11th

season, the network announced Wednesday.

Open casting calls for the new season will start on Feb. 11

and travel to Austin, Brooklyn, Las Vegas, Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles.

Currently in its 10th season, Top Chef

averaged 1.6 million total viewers and a 0.74 rating with adults 18-49 in its

last episode Wednesday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m.

Top Chef is produced by Magical Elves with Dan

Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz serving as executive producers.