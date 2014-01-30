Bravo Renews ‘Top Chef’ for 12th Season

Bravo has renewed its long-running cooking competition Top Chef for a 12th season, the network announced Thursday.

Casting calls for the new season will be held in cities across the country beginning Feb. 18.

The season 11 finale is scheduled to air Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. Through the Jan. 22 episode, the current season is averaging 2.01 million viewers in live-plus-seven Nielsen numbers.

Top Chef is produced by Magical Elves, and executive produced by Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz.