Bravo Renews Three Unscripted Series #TCA15

Related: Complete Coverage of TCA Winter Press Tour

Bravo has renewed three unscripted series, the network announced Thursday at the TCA winter press tour.

Among the returning series given greenlights for new seasons are Authentic Entertainment’s Flipping Out for an eighth season, Fremantle North America’s Married to Medicine for a third season and Evolution Media’s The Real Housewives of Orange County for a 10th season.

The network also set premiere dates for upcoming scripted series Odd Mom Out (June 8) as well as new seasons of unscripted series Shahs of Sunset (March 2), Newlyweds: The First Year (March 10), Southern Charm (March 9) and Million Dollar Listing (April 8).