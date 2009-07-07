Bravo Renews 'Real Housewives of NYC'

Bravo is bringing back The Real Housewives of New York City for a third season, the network says. The network is casting for additional housewives to join the series, though it isn’t clear which of the current cast members will be leaving the show.

The pickup isn’t surprising, given the strong growth from season one to season two. Season two of the Real Housewives of NYC averaged 1.44 million adults 18-49 and nearly 2 million viewers an episode.

The Real Housewives franchise has become a cash cow for Bravo, with each new installment drawing more viewers than each previous one. The latest iteration, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, was the highest-rated of all the installments so far. Bravo has already said it is going forward with a Washington D.C.-based version of the RealHousewives, with casting underway.