Bravo Renews 'Real Housewives of NJ' for Fourth Season

Bravo announced

Tuesday the renewal of The Real

Housewives of New Jersey for a fourth season. Currently in its third season, the show will move to Sunday nights at 10 p.m. beginning June 12.

Its predecessor,

The Real Housewives of Orange County, wrapped

up its sixth season with its highest-rated episode of the series with 2.88

million total viewers, up 17% from last season's finale, and 1.86 million in

the 18-49 demo. Part one of the reunion special will air prior to New Jersey'sshift to its new slot on Sunday.