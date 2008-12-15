Bravo Renews 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'

Bravo announced its renewal of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” its first docu-drama ever to break the two million-viewer mark among adults 18-49.



The series averaged 1.13 million adults 18-49 and pulled in 1.495 million total viewers. The show also holds BravoTV.com’s best-ever video streams for a freshman series, totaling 4.5 million video streams, higher than any other “Real Housewives” seasons and series.



“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” follows the lives of five women from the socially elite circle of Atlanta, from their careers to their home lives.



"The level of engagement on Atlanta far surpasses a typical series on cable or broadcast, with our viewers deepening their connection to the show through live wireless chats, daily blogs and additional footage online," Frances Berwick, executive vice president and general manager, Bravo, said in a statement. "This, along with the colorful personalities of our housewives, helped drive the series to a watercooler sensation."