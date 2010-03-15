Bravo Renews ‘Millionaire Matchmaker'
By Alex Weprin
Bravo has renewed its unscripted series The Millionaire Matchmaker for a fourth
season.
The series will move to New York City for season four, but the basic
formula will remain the same: matchmaker Patti Stanger and her team will try and
set up two wealthy clients in each episode. For season four, Stanger will also
have to manage her move to NYC, and plan her
wedding.
Currently in the middle of season three, Millionaire Matchmaker is positioned to
have its best season yet in all the key demos, averaging over 1.2 million total
viewers.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.