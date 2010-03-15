Bravo Renews ‘Millionaire Matchmaker'

Bravo has renewed its unscripted series The Millionaire Matchmaker for a fourth

season.

The series will move to New York City for season four, but the basic

formula will remain the same: matchmaker Patti Stanger and her team will try and

set up two wealthy clients in each episode. For season four, Stanger will also

have to manage her move to NYC, and plan her

wedding.

Currently in the middle of season three, Millionaire Matchmaker is positioned to

have its best season yet in all the key demos, averaging over 1.2 million total

viewers.