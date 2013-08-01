Bravo Renews 'Million Dollar Listing New York' for Third Season

Bravo has renewed Million Dollar Listing New York for a third season, the network announced Thursday.

Wednesday's finale of the show's second season drew 1.6 million total viewers and 829,000 adults 18-49, both series highs. Overall, the second season averaged 578,000 A18-49 and 1.1 million total viewers up 19% and 16%, respectively, from the prior season.

Million Dollar Listing New York is produced by World of Wonder for Bravo with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Megan Estrada and Danielle King serving as executive producers.