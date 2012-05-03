BravoRenews 'Million Dollar Listing New York' for Second Season

Bravo announced

Thursday that it has renewed its real estate series Million Dollar Listing

New York for a second season.

The show's first

season averaged 1.04 million total viewers, with the finale drawing a

series-high 1.1 million viewers.

Million Dollar

Listing New York is produced by World of Wonder for Bravo with Randy Barbato,

Fenton Bailey, Megan Estrada and Danielle King serving as executive producers.

Bravo premieres

the fifth season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles June 6 at 9 p.m.