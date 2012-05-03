BravoRenews 'Million Dollar Listing New York' for Second Season
Bravo announced
Thursday that it has renewed its real estate series Million Dollar Listing
New York for a second season.
The show's first
season averaged 1.04 million total viewers, with the finale drawing a
series-high 1.1 million viewers.
Million Dollar
Listing New York is produced by World of Wonder for Bravo with Randy Barbato,
Fenton Bailey, Megan Estrada and Danielle King serving as executive producers.
Bravo premieres
the fifth season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles June 6 at 9 p.m.
